2017 Football Top Plays: #4 - Dimukeje Interception

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. - As Duke prepares for the postseason, Blue Devil Network and GoDuke.com will count down the top plays from the first 12 games of the 2017 season. The site will feature one highlight per day with the top play revealed on Tuesday, December 26 when the Blue Devils (6-6) meet Northern Illinois (8-4) in the Quick Lane Bowl at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN.

A momentum swaying interception by freshman defensive end Victor Dimukeje landed the No. 4 play on the countdown. Through two possessions, Georgia Tech had moved through Duke’s defense and led 14-10 with the ball on the Blue Devils’ 34-yard line in the second quarter. From there, Dimukeje intercepted TaQuon Marshall and returned the pick 26 yards to the Georgia Tech 27-yard line. Duke went into halftime tied 20-20 and rolled to 23 unanswered points in the second half to win 43-20.

Dimukeje, from Baltimore, Md., collected 39 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery and an interception during the regular season. He is the lone freshman ranked within the top 45 of the ACC in total tackles for loss. His 7.5 tackles for loss are the eighth most in a year by a rookie at Duke.

