2017 Football Top Plays: #3 - Lloyd vs. Georgia Tech

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. - As Duke prepares for the postseason, Blue Devil Network and GoDuke.com will count down the top plays from the first 12 games of the 2017 season. The site will feature one highlight per day with the top play revealed on Tuesday, December 26 when the Blue Devils (6-6) meet Northern Illinois (8-4) in the Quick Lane Bowl at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN.

The No. 3 play of the season came against Georgia Tech when redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Lloyd hauled in a one-handed catch in the third quarter. With Duke ahead 30-20 and less than four minutes to go in the third period, Lloyd reached around Lawrence Austin for a 27-yard gain that gave Duke a first down at the Georgia Tech 25-yard line. Lloyd finished the game with a team-high five receptions for 57 yards.



Lloyd finished the regular season ranked second on the team with 37 receptions for 364 yards. The Graham, N.C., product has started all 12 games and has scored one touchdown for the Blue Devils.

