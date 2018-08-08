New Campaign for #DukeInTheNFL Kicks Off Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. – The first full week of NFL preseason games is upon us, kicking off Thursday with 12 contests. Duke will be represented in the preseason by 14 alums, including two rookies who wrapped up their time as Blue Devils with the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl victory against Northern Illinois.

The longest tenured NFL Blue Devil is Vincent Rey, who is entering his ninth season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Of the 14 in the league, all played for head coach David Cutcliffe at some point of their Duke careers.

The Carolina Panthers' Ross Cockrell suffered a season-ending leg injury during the opening week and is now on the reserve/injured roster. The rest of the 13 Blue Devils could see action this week.

One of Thursday's games is a Duke versus Duke matchup as Mike Ramsay of the Tennessee Titans travels to Lucas Patrick and Austin Davis of the Green Bay Packers.





Duke Alumni In The NFL



Breon Borders Buffalo Bills Cornerback Jeremy Cash Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Ross Cockrell Carolina Panthers Cornerback (On reserve/injured roster) Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Austin Davis Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Thomas Hennessy New York Jets Long Snapper Ross Martin Cleveland Browns Kicker Max McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Lucas Patrick Green Bay Packers Offensive Guard Mike Ramsay Tennessee Titans Defensive Line Vincent Rey Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Matt Skura Baltimore Ravens Center Laken Tomlinson San Francisco 49ers Offensive Guard Shaun Wilson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back

Duke In The NFL Week 1 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 9

Cleveland at New York Giants, 7 pm (NFL Network)

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 pm

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7 pm

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 pm

Washington at New England, 7:30 pm

Los Angeles at Baltimore, 7:30 pm

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8 pm

Dallas at San Francisco, 10 pm (NFL Network)



Friday, August 10

Atlanta at New York Jets, 7:30 pm (NFL Network)





Saturday, August 11

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 pm

