article image
Courtesy: Evan Siegle
Lucas Patrick
New Campaign for #DukeInTheNFL Kicks Off Thursday
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 08/08/2018
DURHAM, N.C. – The first full week of NFL preseason games is upon us, kicking off Thursday with 12 contests. Duke will be represented in the preseason by 14 alums, including two rookies who wrapped up their time as Blue Devils with the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl victory against Northern Illinois.

The longest tenured NFL Blue Devil is Vincent Rey, who is entering his ninth season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Of the 14 in the league, all played for head coach David Cutcliffe at some point of their Duke careers.

The Carolina Panthers' Ross Cockrell suffered a season-ending leg injury during the opening week and is now on the reserve/injured roster. The rest of the 13 Blue Devils could see action this week.

One of Thursday's games is a Duke versus Duke matchup as Mike Ramsay of the Tennessee Titans travels to Lucas Patrick and Austin Davis of the Green Bay Packers.

Duke Alumni In The NFL

Breon Borders Buffalo Bills Cornerback
Jeremy Cash Arizona Cardinals Linebacker
Ross Cockrell  Carolina Panthers Cornerback (On reserve/injured roster)
Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins Wide Receiver
Austin Davis  Green Bay Packers Offensive Line
Thomas Hennessy New York Jets Long Snapper
Ross Martin  Cleveland Browns Kicker
Max McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver
Lucas Patrick Green Bay Packers Offensive Guard
Mike Ramsay Tennessee Titans Defensive Line
Vincent Rey Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker
Matt Skura Baltimore Ravens Center
Laken Tomlinson San Francisco 49ers Offensive Guard
Shaun Wilson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Duke In The NFL Week 1 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 9
Cleveland at New York Giants, 7 pm (NFL Network)
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 pm
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7 pm
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 pm
Washington at New England, 7:30 pm
Los Angeles at Baltimore, 7:30 pm
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8 pm
Dallas at San Francisco, 10 pm (NFL Network)
 

Friday, August 10
Atlanta at New York Jets, 7:30 pm (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 11
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 pm

#GoDuke

