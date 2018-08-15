#DukeInTheNFL Preps for NFL Preseason Week Two

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. – After a productive opening week, the second week of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday evening with three contests. Thirteen former Blue Devils will be in action, highlighted by Jamison Crowder and Thomas Hennessy playing against each other on ESPN Thursday evening. Crowder will suit up for the Washington Redskins and Hennessy with the New York Jets.

In last week's preseason openers, a pair of Blue Devils made their NFL debuts with Mike Ramsay breaking in with the Tennessee Titans and Austin Davis with the Green Bay Packers.

On the defensive side of the ball last week, Buffalo Bills cornerback Breon Borders had one tackle while Ramsay booked two. Jeremy Cash returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, but was then waived by the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a knee injury later in the game.

Former Duke offensive linemen collected a trio of starts with Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick and San Francisco 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson.

Cleveland Browns kicker Ross Martin made an extra point in the Browns' 20-10 victory against the New York Giants. Thomas Hennessy contributed three flawless snaps as the New York Jets defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-0.

Duke Alumni In The NFL



Duke In The NFL Week 2 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 16

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 pm

New York Jets at Washington, 8 pm (ESPN)

Friday, August 17

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 pm (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 18

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 pm (NFL Network)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 pm

San Francisco at Houston, 8 pm

Monday, August 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 pm (ESPN)

#GoDuke