stop
Uploaded Ad
Football
Meet the Blue Devils Day
article image
Courtesy: Duke Athletics
Breon Borders
#DukeInTheNFL Preps for NFL Preseason Week Two
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 08/15/2018
Print print RSS rss
BDN+ Premium Content
Related Links
NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule
Sign Up For Email Updates

DURHAM, N.C. – After a productive opening week, the second week of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday evening with three contests. Thirteen former Blue Devils will be in action, highlighted by Jamison Crowder and Thomas Hennessy playing against each other on ESPN Thursday evening. Crowder will suit up for the Washington Redskins and Hennessy with the New York Jets.

In last week's preseason openers, a pair of Blue Devils made their NFL debuts with Mike Ramsay breaking in with the Tennessee Titans and Austin Davis with the Green Bay Packers.

On the defensive side of the ball last week, Buffalo Bills cornerback Breon Borders had one tackle while Ramsay booked two. Jeremy Cash returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, but was then waived by the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a knee injury later in the game.

Former Duke offensive linemen collected a trio of starts with Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick and San Francisco 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson

Cleveland Browns kicker Ross Martin made an extra point in the Browns' 20-10 victory against the New York Giants. Thomas Hennessy contributed three flawless snaps as the New York Jets defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-0.

Duke Alumni In The NFL

Breon Borders Buffalo Bills Cornerback
Ross Cockrell  Carolina Panthers Cornerback (On reserve/injured roster)
Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins Wide Receiver
Austin Davis  Green Bay Packers Offensive Line
Thomas Hennessy New York Jets Long Snapper
Ross Martin  Cleveland Browns Kicker
Max McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver
Lucas Patrick Green Bay Packers Offensive Guard
Mike Ramsay Tennessee Titans Defensive Line
Vincent Rey Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker
Matt Skura Baltimore Ravens Center
Laken Tomlinson San Francisco 49ers Offensive Guard
Shaun Wilson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back
n

Duke In The NFL Week 2 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 16 
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 pm
New York Jets at Washington, 8 pm (ESPN)

Friday, August 17
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 pm (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 18
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 pm (NFL Network)
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 pm
San Francisco at Houston, 8 pm

Monday, August 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 pm (ESPN)

#GoDuke

DUKE NEWS ARCHIVES
story
FB
#DukeInTheNFL Preps for NFL Preseason Week Two
NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule
story
WBB
DWB Season Ticket Holder Spitlight: Maxine Cookston
storyPlay
MBB
Basketball Opens Duke Canada Tour Wednesday Night
Video Coach K Press Conference Quotes Players Press Conference Quotes
story
MSOC
Duke Continues Preseason Slate at South Carolina
Live Stats
story
FB
Jones Named to Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
Daniel Jones Bio
story
FH
Field Hockey Alumna Spotlight: Brenna Rescigno
DUKE VIDEOS
video imagePlay
FB: First Scrimmage Sights & Sounds
video imagePlay
FB: Blackwell First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Jordan First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Cutcliffe First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Gilbert First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Lloyd First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Jones First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Blue Devil Briefs - Co-Defensive...
go to media portal
SIGN UP | LAUNCH PLAYER
LATEST VIDEOS More
video imagePlay
FB: First Scrimmage Sights & Sounds
video imagePlay
FB: Blackwell First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Jordan First Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Cutcliffe First Scrimmage Interview
BDN+ LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
Men's Basketball vs. Ryerson
Wed, Aug 15 at 6:00 PM
Listen Live
Men's Basketball vs. University of
Fri, Aug 17 at 5:00 PM
Listen Live
Men's Basketball vs. McGill University
Sun, Aug 19 at 2:00 PM
Listen Live
Duke Football Vs. Army West Point
Fri, Aug 31 at 6:00 PM
Listen Live
FULL LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
PHOTO GALLERIES MORE ALBUMS
Gallery
FB: Goddard Trophy Reception
FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Blue Devil Network's Sights & Sounds of Scrimmage 1
Video Buy Tickets 2018 Schedule
Goddard Family Donates Pair of Trophies to Duke
The Durham Rose Bowl, 1942
Jones Throws Three TDs in 120-Play Scrimmage
Video 2018 Roster 2018 Schedule
Blue Devil Briefs: Duke's Co-Defensive Coordinators
Video Ben Albert Bio Matt Guerrieri Bio