#DukeInTheNFL Enters Key Third Week of Preseason

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. – Following two weeks of preseason play, the key third week of the NFL action kicks off for Thursday evening. Thirteen former Duke student-athletes will be in action, highlighted by Vincent Rey and Breon Borders playing against each other on CBS Sunday afternoon. Rey will suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals and Borders with the Buffalo Bills.

In last week's preseason action, Borders had two tackles and Ross Martin made a 31-yard field goal for the Cleveland Browns as Borders' Bills came away with a 19-17 victory.

Former Duke offensive linemen collected a trio of starts for the second consecutive week with Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick and San Francisco 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson.

Rookie Shaun Wilson made his NFL debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping his squad to a 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Wilson rushed five times for 17 yards, returned one punt for two yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards.

Who's still amped about last night's win over the Titans? We know we are. Now that we've had some time to analyze what went down, check out our key takeaways from the game.#GoBucshttps://t.co/eNsg8qE53e — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 19, 2018





Duke Alumni In The NFL



Duke In The NFL Week 3 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 23

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, 8 pm (FOX)

Friday, August 24

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 pm

Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins, 7:30 pm

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 pm (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Oakland Raiders, 10:30 pm (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 25

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4 pm (NFL Network)

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 pm

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 7 pm

Sunday, August 26

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4 pm (CBS)

#GoDuke