stop
Uploaded Ad
Football
article image
Courtesy: Duke Athletics
Shaun Wilson (left)
#DukeInTheNFL Enters Key Third Week of Preseason
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 08/22/2018
Print print RSS rss
BDN+ Premium Content
Related Links
NFL Preseason Week 3 Schedule
Sign Up For Email Updates

DURHAM, N.C. – Following two weeks of preseason play, the key third week of the NFL action kicks off for Thursday evening. Thirteen former Duke student-athletes will be in action, highlighted by Vincent Rey and Breon Borders playing against each other on CBS Sunday afternoon. Rey will suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals and Borders with the Buffalo Bills.

In last week's preseason action, Borders had two tackles and Ross Martin made a 31-yard field goal for the Cleveland Browns as Borders' Bills came away with a 19-17 victory.

Former Duke offensive linemen collected a trio of starts for the second consecutive week with Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick and San Francisco 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson

Rookie Shaun Wilson made his NFL debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping his squad to a 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Wilson rushed five times for 17 yards, returned one punt for two yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards.


Duke Alumni In The NFL

Breon Borders Buffalo Bills Cornerback
Ross Cockrell  Carolina Panthers Cornerback (On reserve/injured roster)
Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins Wide Receiver
Austin Davis  Green Bay Packers Offensive Line
Thomas Hennessy New York Jets Long Snapper
Ross Martin  Cleveland Browns Kicker
Max McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver
Lucas Patrick Green Bay Packers Offensive Guard
Mike Ramsay Tennessee Titans Defensive Line
Vincent Rey Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker
Matt Skura Baltimore Ravens Center
Laken Tomlinson San Francisco 49ers Offensive Guard
Shaun Wilson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back
n

Duke In The NFL Week 3 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 23 
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, 8 pm (FOX)

Friday, August 24 
New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 pm
Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins, 7:30 pm
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 pm (CBS)
Green Bay Packers at Oakland Raiders, 10:30 pm (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 25
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4 pm (NFL Network)
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 pm
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 7 pm

Sunday, August 26
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4 pm (CBS)

#GoDuke

DUKE NEWS ARCHIVES
story
FB
#DukeInTheNFL Enters Key Third Week of Preseason
NFL Preseason Week 3 Schedule
story
WBB
DWB Season Ticket Holder Spotlight: The Meszaros'
story
WSOC
DWS Notebook: Week 1
2018 Season Stats
story
WBB
Williams Elected Secretary of WNBPA
Williams' WNBA Bio Williams' Duke Bio
story
FB
Gilbert a Second Team USA TODAY Sports All-America
Video Mark Gilbert Bio USA TODAY Sports' preseason college football All-America team
story
FH
Blue Devils Third in NFHCA Preseason Poll
NFHCA Preseason Poll
DUKE VIDEOS
video imagePlay
The Duke Football Report Presented by Vivid...
video imagePlay
FB: Chambers Cold Tub Chronicles
video imagePlay
FB: Koppenhaver Second Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Giles-Harris Second Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Cutcliffe Second Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Catching Up With Bob Harris
video imagePlay
FB: C. Harris Interview (Aug. 16)
video imagePlay
FB: Singleton Interview (Aug. 16)
go to media portal
SIGN UP | LAUNCH PLAYER
LATEST VIDEOS More
video imagePlay
The Duke Football Report Presented by Vivid
video imagePlay
FB: Chambers Cold Tub Chronicles
video imagePlay
FB: Koppenhaver Second Scrimmage Interview
video imagePlay
FB: Giles-Harris Second Scrimmage Interview
BDN+ LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
Duke Football Vs. Army West Point
Fri, Aug 31 at 6:00 PM
Listen Live
Duke Football At Northwestern
Sat, Sep 8 at 11:00 AM
Listen Live
Duke Football At Baylor
Sat, Sep 15 at 2:30 PM
Listen Live
Duke Football Vs NC Central
Sat, Sep 22 at 11:00 AM
Listen Live
FULL LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
PHOTO GALLERIES MORE ALBUMS
Gallery
FB: 2018 Meet the Blue Devils
FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cold Tub Chronicles: Rakavius Chambers
Video Rakavius Chambers Bio
Fans Enjoy Annual Meet the Blue Devils Gathering
Durham Night Special Food and Ticket Offer Purchase Season Tickets 2018 Schedule
Durant, Jones Highlight Blue Devil Scrimmage
Video Annual Meet the Blue Devils Day Set for Aug. 18 Purchase Season Tickets
Harris Stops by Duke Football Practice
Video Bob Harris to Retire as Voice of the Blue Devils Purchase Season Tickets