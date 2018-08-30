stop
Football
Courtesy: Evan Siegle
Austin Davis
#DukeInTheNFL Wraps Up Preseason Thursday
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 08/30/2018
DURHAM, N.C. – With all 32 teams in action Thursday, thirteen former Duke student-athletes will conclude NFL preseason action.

Highlighting the day's action are Jamison Crowder and Matt Skura playing against each other at 7:30 p.m. Crowder will suit up for the Washington Redskins and Skura with the Baltimore Ravens.

In last week's preseason action, Breon Borders had two tackles and forced a fumble as his Buffalo Bills dropped a 26-13 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Duke offensive linemen collected a trio of starts for the third consecutive week with Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick and San Francisco 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson

Rookie Shaun Wilson continued to excel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling three rushes for 10 yards, one reception for 11 yards and five kickoff returns for 133 yards (26.60 ypr). 

Duke Alumni In The NFL

Breon Borders Buffalo Bills Cornerback
Ross Cockrell  Carolina Panthers Cornerback (On reserve/injured roster)
Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins Wide Receiver
Austin Davis  Green Bay Packers Offensive Line
Thomas Hennessy New York Jets Long Snapper
Ross Martin  Cleveland Browns Kicker
Lucas Patrick Green Bay Packers Offensive Guard
Mike Ramsay Tennessee Titans Defensive Line
Vincent Rey Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker
Matt Skura Baltimore Ravens Center
Laken Tomlinson San Francisco 49ers Offensive Guard
Shaun Wilson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back
Duke In The NFL Week 4 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 30 
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 7 pm (NFL Network)
New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 7 pm
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 pm
Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 pm
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 pm
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 8 pm
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 8 pm
Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 pm
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 pm

#GoDuke

