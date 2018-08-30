#DukeInTheNFL Wraps Up Preseason Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. – With all 32 teams in action Thursday, thirteen former Duke student-athletes will conclude NFL preseason action.

Highlighting the day's action are Jamison Crowder and Matt Skura playing against each other at 7:30 p.m. Crowder will suit up for the Washington Redskins and Skura with the Baltimore Ravens.

In last week's preseason action, Breon Borders had two tackles and forced a fumble as his Buffalo Bills dropped a 26-13 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Duke offensive linemen collected a trio of starts for the third consecutive week with Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick and San Francisco 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson.

Rookie Shaun Wilson continued to excel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling three rushes for 10 yards, one reception for 11 yards and five kickoff returns for 133 yards (26.60 ypr).

Duke In The NFL Week 4 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 30

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 7 pm (NFL Network)

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 7 pm

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 pm

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 pm

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 pm

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 8 pm

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 8 pm

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 pm

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 pm

