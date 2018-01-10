Duke Gridiron Monday: Oct. 1, 2018

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

Duke Gridiron Monday starts your work week with a beyond-the-numbers look at Blue Devil football with photos, social media, recaps, #DukeInTheNFL updates and more.

SATURDAY REWIND: Virginia Tech 31, (22) Duke 14

Virginia Tech QB Ryan Willis threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Hokies past No. 22 Duke, 31-14, in front of 32,177 spectators at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Blue Devils claimed a 7-3 advantage when QB Daniel Jones connected with TE Noah Gray for a 23-yard score late in the first quarter, but the Hokies responded with 21 straight points over the next two periods to take a 24-7 advantage into the final frame. Duke pulled within 10 points on RB Deon Jackson’s one-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter, but would not score again.

“We couldn’t run the football and they played coverage and kept everything in front of them,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said. “In the first half, we did miss two or three opportunities to score. With a team like Virginia Tech, you can’t miss your shots.”

In his return following a two-game absence due to a fractured clavicle, Jones connected on 23-of-35 throws for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wide receiver Johnathan Lloyd caught a game-high eight passes for 44 yards.

Safety Dylan Singleton led the Blue Devil defensive effort with 10 tackles.

“Defensively, we played really well,” said Cutcliffe. “We tackled the run pretty well but we didn’t get to the quarterback except for the one sack on the blitz. We played our way and we were aggressive. We are who we are. We’ve played much better defense around here and today we got bit. People will learn from it and we will get better from it.”

QUOTABLE

"I told them after the game that this is a good football team. Good football teams lose games against good teams. Virginia Tech is a good team and I never thought differently”

-- Duke head coach David Cutcliffe



THREE STRAIGHT FOR JACKSON

Duke RB Deon Jackson posted a rushing touchdown for the third consecutive game and leads the Blue Devils with four total ground scores on the season.

HUBBARD III LOST FOR SEASON

Duke RB Marvin Hubbard III suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon late in the fourth quarter and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season … A redshirt freshman from Tyrone, Ga., Hubbard III carried the ball 30 times for 118 yards in five contests.

RAHMING INCHING CLOSER TO 200

Against the Hokies, WR T.J. Rahming caught three passes to push his career total to 198 … He looks to join Conner Vernon (2009-12/283), Jamison Crowder (2011-14/283) and Donovan Varner (2008-11/207) as the only Blue Devils with 200+ career receptions.

ACC LEGENDS

Former Blue Devil head coach and two-time ACC Coach of the Year choice Steve Spurrier will represent Duke University as a member of the 2018 ACC Class of Football Legends … This year’s class will be honored during the ACC Night of Legends presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Charlotte Convention Center, on Friday, November 30, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 14th annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, set for the evening of Saturday, December 1, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium … Spurrier served as the head coach of the Blue Devils from 1987-89 and compiled an overall ledger of 20-13-1 … The ACC Coach of the Year selection in both 1988 and 1989, he guided Duke to the ACC Championship and All American Bowl appearance in 1989 … Joining Spurrier in the 2018 group are Boston College’s Mathias Kiwanuka, Clemson’s Brian Dawkins, Florida State’s Bobby Bowden, Georgia Tech’s Joshua Nesbitt, Louisville’s Roman Oben, Miami’s Ed Reed, North Carolina’s Ron Rusnak, N.C. State’s Mario Williams, Pitt’s Mark May, Syracuse’s Don McPherson, Virginia’s Herman Moore, Virginia Tech’s Eddie Royal and Wake Forest’s Steve Justice.

THIS WEEK IN DUKE FOOTBALL HISTORY

October 5, 1974 – Duke 16, Purdue 14

A one-yard touchdown rush with 8:18 left in the game by fullback Tony Benjamin proved to be the difference as Duke held off Purdue, 16-14. Boilermaker kicker Steve Schmidt attempted a 31-yard field goal with 3:14 to go that would have put Purdue back in front, but the kick sailed wide right. Benjamin finished the contest with 79 rushing yards and linebacker Keith Stoneback led the defense with 18 tackles.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY



Duke TE Noah Gray caught his first touchdown pass of the season in the first quarter, hauling in this 23-yard strike from QB Daniel Jones

DUKE FOOTBALL TRIVIA

Eleven times in Duke history have the Blue Devils enjoyed multiple players with 100+ rushing yards in the same game. When was the last occurrence?

EYE ON THE OPPONENT

After taking the coming weekend off, Duke will face Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 13 in Atlanta … The Yellow Jackets meet Louisville this Friday night.

TWEETS OF THE NIGHT

I love this boy! He had a blast at his first @DukeFOOTBALL game. Score didn't go our way, but that didn't stop him from yelling #LetsGoDuke pic.twitter.com/o6xIIwHvwr — Cale Wood (@CaleWood) September 30, 2018





Tonight is @DukeFOOTBALL’s Military Appreciation night and their @DukeU Heroes Corner is housing hundreds of active #military, #veterans, and retirees from all branches. @HeroesMediagrp pic.twitter.com/7TaunYSWnl — Nick Kaylor (@theNick_Kaylor) September 29, 2018



DUKE IN THE NFL

Six former Blue Devils were in action this weekend:



Packers OG Lucas Patrick helped Green Bay to a 22-0 shutout of the Buffalo Bills. Green Bay rolled to 423 yards of total offense with 282 through the air. The Packers are now 2-1-1.

helped Green Bay to a 22-0 shutout of the Buffalo Bills. Green Bay rolled to 423 yards of total offense with 282 through the air. The Packers are now 2-1-1. LB Vincent Rey and the Bengals secured a 37-36 victory at the Atlanta Falcons as A.J. Green scored on a 13-yard pass from Andy Dalton with seven seconds left in the game. The Bengals are now 3-1.



CONTINENTAL TIRE DRVIE AROUND THE ACC

Last week’s results:

(3) Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

(16) Miami 47, North Carolina 10

(13) UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Virginia Tech 31, (22) Duke 14

Boston College 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

N.C. State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

Florida State 28, Louisville 24

Upcoming schedule:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

Georgia Tech at Louisville



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

Boston College at N.C. State

Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida State at Miami

Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

THIS WEEK’S GAME: Saturday, October 6

Open date

TRIVIA QUESTION ANSWER

December 27, 2015 in the Pinstripe Bowl win over Indiana (Thomas Sirk [155], Jela Duncan [109] & Shaun Wilson [103])

#GoDuke