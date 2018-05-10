stop
Uploaded Ad
Football
Uploaded Ad
article image
Play
Courtesy: Duke Photography
DeVon Edwards
Blue Devil Interception Returns for Touchdowns
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 10/05/2018
Print print RSS rss
BDN+ Premium Content
Related Links
FB: The Art of the Pick 6
Ben Humphreys Bio
Leonard Johnson Bio
Sign Up For Email Updates

DURHAM, N.C. – Few defensive plays change momentum faster in a football game than an interception return for a touchdown. Under head coach David Cutcliffe, Duke has had 16 interceptions ran back for scores. 

Coach David Cutcliffe’s Duke Football Show examines the art of the pick six and talks with Blue Devils who have completed the task. Former All-America cornerback DeVon Edwards, All-ACC linebacker Ben Humphreys and redshirt freshman safety Leonard Johnson talk about their dashes to the end zone. 

Duke has this Saturday off before returning to the field Saturday, October 13, at Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 12:20 p.m. on Raycom Sports.

Tickets are available online at www.GoDuke.com/FootballTix or by calling the Duke Athletic Ticket Office at 919-681-2583.

#GoDuke

DUKE NEWS ARCHIVES
story
FB
Duke Football Holds Columbus Day Ticket Sale
Purchase Tickets
storyPlay
FB
Blue Devil Interception Returns for Touchdowns
Video Ben Humphreys Bio Leonard Johnson Bio
story
WSOC
Living the Dream
story
FB
"The All 22" Fourth Episode on Founding Principles
Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Google Play Matt Guerrieri Bio
story
WBB
Gorecki, Odom Ready to Step up for Blue Devils
2018-19 Schedule Buy Tickets Here Gorecki Bio
story
WTEN
Blue Devils Make Clean Sweep in Main Draw Singles
DUKE VIDEOS
video imagePlay
The Duke Football Report Presented by Vivid...
video imagePlay
FB: The Art of the Pick 6
video imagePlay
The Duke Football Report Presented by Vivid...
video imagePlay
FB: Co-Defensive Coordinators for Duke
video imagePlay
FB: Blue Devil Briefs: Jack Wohlabaugh
video imagePlay
FB: Duke Football 360 with Dave Harding (Oct....
video imagePlay
Duke Football Radio Show with David Cutcliffe...
video imagePlay
The Duke Football Report Presented by Vivid...
go to media portal
SIGN UP | LAUNCH PLAYER
LATEST VIDEOS More
video imagePlay
The Duke Football Report Presented by Vivid
video imagePlay
FB: The Art of the Pick 6
video imagePlay
The Duke Football Report Presented by Vivid
video imagePlay
FB: Co-Defensive Coordinators for Duke
BDN+ LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
Coach Cutcliffe Weekly Press
Tue, Oct 9 at 11:55 AM
Watch Live
Duke Football At Georgia Tech
Sat, Oct 13 at 11:20 AM
Listen Live
Coach Cutcliffe Weekly Press
Tue, Oct 16 at 11:55 AM
Watch Live
Duke Football Vs Virginia
Sat, Oct 20 at 11:00 AM
Listen Live
FULL LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
PHOTO GALLERIES MORE ALBUMS
Gallery
FB vs. Virginia Tech
FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Albert and Guerrieri Guide Duke's Defense
Video Ben Humphreys Bio Leonard Johnson Bio
Duke Football 360 with Dave Harding: Johnson INT
Video Leonard Johnson Bio
Cutcliffe Radio Show Tonight at Washington Duke Inn
Blue Devil IMG Sports Network Affiliates Purchase Season Tickets Blue Devil IMG Sports Network TuneIn Website
Duke at Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Set