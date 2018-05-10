Blue Devil Interception Returns for Touchdowns

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. – Few defensive plays change momentum faster in a football game than an interception return for a touchdown. Under head coach David Cutcliffe, Duke has had 16 interceptions ran back for scores.

Coach David Cutcliffe’s Duke Football Show examines the art of the pick six and talks with Blue Devils who have completed the task. Former All-America cornerback DeVon Edwards, All-ACC linebacker Ben Humphreys and redshirt freshman safety Leonard Johnson talk about their dashes to the end zone.

Duke has this Saturday off before returning to the field Saturday, October 13, at Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 12:20 p.m. on Raycom Sports.

Tickets are available online at www.GoDuke.com/FootballTix or by calling the Duke Athletic Ticket Office at 919-681-2583.

