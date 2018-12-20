stop
Football
Courtesy: Duke Athletics
Leonard Johnson
2018 Football Top Plays: #8 - Johnson INT for TD
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 12/20/2018
DURHAM, N.C. - As Duke prepares for the postseason, Blue Devil Network and GoDuke.com will count down the top plays from the first 12 games of the 2018 season. The site will feature one highlight per day with the top play revealed on Thursday, December 27 when the Blue Devils (7-5) meet Temple (8-4) in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The No. 8 play on this year’s countdown features redshirt freshman safety Leonard Johnson. With Duke leading Baylor 33-20 with less than four minutes to play, Johnson intercepted a Jalan McClendon pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown. The Blue Devils went on to win 40-27 and start the season with a 3-0 record. The Blue Devils are tied for third nationally this season with four Power 5 true road wins.

In 12 games during the regular season, Johnson booked 51 tackles, 5.0 for loss, to go along with 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and two quarterback pressures.

#GoDuke

