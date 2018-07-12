No. 3 Duke Hosts Yale Saturday Evening

Leading Off

Winners of three straight, and eight of the first nine to open the season, No. 3 Duke welcomes Yale to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The teams are meeting for the sixth time, with the Blue Devils winning the first five games of the series.

Freshman RJ Barrett leads the ACC in scoring (23.6, 14th NCAA), just ahead of classmate Zion Williamson , who is second (20.4, 45th NCAA).

leads the ACC in scoring (23.6, 14th NCAA), just ahead of classmate , who is second (20.4, 45th NCAA). With Barrett, the reigning ACC Freshman of the Week, and Williamson, Duke is the only power conference team to have multiple players averaging 20+ points per game. They are the only freshman duo each averaging 20.0+ points.

Williamson is the only player in the country ranked among the NCAA’s top 60 for field goal percentage (15th, .664), blocks (48th, 2.1) and steals (60th, 2.1).

Duke enters the Yale game leading the country in blocked shots per game (7.7), ranked fifth nationally in scoring (93.1) and fifth in steals per game (10.6).

The Blue Devils are averaging 25.6 fast-break points per game and are the nation’s best transition offense.

Freshman Tre Jones leads the ACC in total assists (54) and assist-turnover ratio (4.91). He has 21 assists and three turnovers over the last three games combined.

leads the ACC in total assists (54) and assist-turnover ratio (4.91). He has 21 assists and three turnovers over the last three games combined. Duke is averaging 7.4 dunks per game and is on an early pace to break the team record of 235 dunks set by last season’s squad.

On This Date

Duke is 15-6 all-time when playing on December 8, and has won each of its last four games on this date by 20+ points…The Blue Devils most recent game on December 8 came in 2012 -- a 90-67 victory over Temple at the IZOD Center in East Rutherford, N.J.



Duke vs. Yale

Duke is 5-0 all-time versus Yale, last facing the Bulldogs in the 2016 NCAA Sweet 16 in Providence -- a 71-64 win by the Blue Devils behind 29 points from Grayson Allen…The teams met earlier that same season in Durham, an 80-61 win with Matt Jones scoring a team-best 17 points…Duke is 53-9 all-time against Ivy League teams, and will face Princeton on Dec. 18 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.



Leading the NCAA in Rim Protection

Duke is averaging an NCAA-leading 7.7 blocks per game this season -- nearly a full block per game more than Binghamton and Baylor, who are tied for second (6.9)…Four times already this season, the Blue Devils have swatted 10+ shots in a single game. That happened just three times over the previous seven seasons combined (296 games)…Marques Bolden and Zion Williamson are tied for the ACC lead in total blocked shots with 19 each…Duke is on an early pace to set the program’s single-season record for blocked shots.



Run With the Devils

Duke’s 10.6 steals per game are fifth nationally and best among any power conference team. The Blue Devils have recorded a steal on 13.9 percent of opponent possessions -- the best percentage in the nation according to KenPom…The defense has translated to offense as the Blue Devils are averaging 25.6 fast-break points per game (9.4 allowed) and 23.7 points off turnovers per game (10.4 allowed)…Zion Williamson leads the ACC in total steals (19)…Duke is the nation’s best transition offense (minimum 150 possession), averaging 1.35 points per transition possession. A third of Duke’s total points this season (252/838) have been scored in transition.

#GoDuke