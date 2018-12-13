GoDuke.com Continues 2018 Basketball Holiday Auction

stop
Release: 12/13/2018
DURHAM, N.C. – The holiday season is upon us and GoDuke.com is celebrating with its 2018 Holiday Auction!

Bid now on autographed items signed by Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and by former Blue Devil greats, as well as special access ticket packages to upcoming Duke men’s basketball games.

Special access ticket packages to Duke’s upcoming games against Clemson (January 5), Syracuse (January 14), Virginia (January 19), Georgia Tech (January 26), St. John’s (February 2), Boston College (February 5) and N.C. State (February 16) are now available for bidding.

The special access ticket packages include tickets, pregame court access, a tour of Cameron Indoor Stadium and a premium parking pass.

Find the perfect gift for your favorite Blue Devil fan in the 2018 Holiday Auction!

Ending Thursday, December 13
Autographed Jason Williams & Chris Duhon Photo - 12:30 PM
Autographed Marshall Plumlee Photo - 12:45 PM
Autographed Coach K Black Pennant - 1:00 PM
Autographed Christian Laettner "The Shot" Photo - 1:15 PM
Autographed Shane Battier Photo - 1:30 PM
Autographed Kyrie Irving Photo #1 - 1:45 PM
Autographed Kyrie Irving Photo #2 - 2:00 PM
Autographed JJ Redick Photo - 2:15 PM
Autographed Amile Jefferson Jersey - 2:30 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Clemson Special Access #1 (2 Tickets, Section 14) - 2:45 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Clemson Special Access #2 (2 Tickets, Section 19) - 3:00 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Clemson Special Access #3 (4 Tickets, Section 6) - 3:15 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Syracuse Special Access #1 (2 Tickets, Section 14) - 3:30 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Syracuse Special Access #2 (2 Tickets, Section 19) - 3:45 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Syracuse Special Access #3 (4 Tickets, Section 6) - 4:00 PM

Ending Friday, December 14
Autographed 2015 National Championship Basketball - 1:45 PM
1991 National Championship Coach K Autographed Photo - 2:00 PM
Autographed Coach K 1992 Championship Photo - 2:15 PM
Autographed Coach K 2010 Championship Photo - 2:30 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Virginia Special Access #1 (2 Tickets, Section 14) - 2:45 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Virginia Special Access #2 (2 Tickets, Section 19) - 3:00 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Virginia Special Access #3 (4 Tickets, Section 6) - 3:15 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Special Access #1 (2 Tickets, Section 14) - 3:30 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Special Access #2 (2 Tickets, Section 19) - 3:45 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Special Access #3 (4 Tickets, Section 6) - 4:00 PM

Ending Sunday, December 16
2015 National Championship Coach K Autographed Photo - 1:45 PM
2017 ACC Championship Coach K Autographed Photo - 2:00 PM
Autographed Coach K Photo #1 - 2:15 PM
Autographed Coach K Photo #2 - 2:30 PM
National Championship Banners Coach K Autographed Photo #1 - 2:45 PM
National Championship Banners Coach K Autographed Photo #2 - 3:00 PM
Autographed Duke Bench Chair - 3:15 PM
Men's Basketball vs. St. John's Special Access #1 (2 Tickets, Section 14) - 3:30 PM
Men's Basketball vs. St. John's Special Access #2 (2 Tickets, Section 19) - 3:45 PM
Men's Basketball vs. St. John's Special Access #3 (4 Tickets, Section 6) - 4:00 PM

Ending Monday, December 17
Jayson Tatum Autographed Basketball - 1:45 PM
Autographed Jayson Tatum Jersey - 2:00 PM
Autographed Coach K Commemorative Basketball - 2:15 PM
National Champions Autographed Duke Bench Chair - 2:30 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Boston College Special Access #1 (2 Tickets, Section 14) - 2:45 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Boston College Special Access #2 (2 Tickets, Section 19) - 3:00 PM
Men's Basketball vs. Boston College Special Access #3 (4 Tickets, Section 6) - 3:15 PM
Men's Basketball vs. N.C. State Special Access #1 (2 Tickets, Section 14) - 3:30 PM
Men's Basketball vs. N.C. State Special Access #2 (2 Tickets, Section 19) - 3:45 PM
Men's Basketball vs. N.C. State Special Access #3 (4 Tickets, Section 6) - 4:00 PM



