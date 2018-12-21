stop
Stay Connected with Duke Athletics
Men's Basketball
Uploaded Ad
article image
Courtesy: Duke Athletics
Barrett, Williamson on Oscar Robertson Watch List
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 12/21/2018
Print print RSS rss
BDN+ Premium Content
Related Links

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke freshmen RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson have been named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which is presented annually to the player of the year in college basketball.

Duke is one of three teams with multiple players on the watch list, joining Gonzaga and Nevada. Duke has already faced, or is scheduled to play, seven others from the 20-player watch list, including Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and St. John's Shamorie Ponds.

Barrett (23.8) and Williamson (19.8) are the ACC’s two leading scorers, with Williamson also tied for second in the ACC in rebounding (9.4) and third in field goal percentage (.652). Williamson has five of Duke’s six double-doubles this season, while Barrett scored more points over the first 10 games of the season (242) than any Duke freshman previously. He has two 30-point games this season.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy is presented by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and has been handed out since 1959. Duke’s seven previous winners are second most to UCLA’s nine. The most recent Blue Devil honoree was J.J. Redick in 2006.

No. 2 Duke (11-1), which has won six straight games, returns to action January 5, 2019 versus Clemson at Cameron Indoor Stadium to open ACC play.

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
RJ Barrett, Duke
Bol Bol, Oregon
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
Jordan Caroline, Nevada
Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Carson Edwards, Purdue
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Markus Howard, Marquette
De'Andre Hunter, Virginia
Dedric Lawson, Kansas
Caleb Martin, Nevada
C.J. Massinburg, Buffalo
Luke Maye, North Carolina
Shamorie Ponds, St. John's
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Zion Williamson, Duke

#GoDuke

DUKE NEWS ARCHIVES
story
MBB
Barrett, Williamson on Oscar Robertson Watch List
storyPlay
MBB
Top 5 Plays from Duke's Garden Party Win
Video
story
FB
Walk-On's Independence Bowl Q&A: Jack Wohlabaugh
Bowl Central Buy Your Tickets to the Walk-On's Independence Bowl Now! Travel with the Blue Devils
storyPlay
FB
2018 Football Top Plays: #7 - Rahming TD Pass
Video GoDuke,com Bowl Central Purchase Walk-On's Independence Bowl Tickets
story
FB
Game Notes: Temple | Dec. 27 | 1:30 PM ET | ESPN
Game Notes (PDF) Watch Live Listen Live
story
MBB
Williamson Helps No. 2 Duke Top Unbeaten Texas Tech
Video Box Score (HTML) Box Score (PDF)
DUKE VIDEOS
video imagePlay
MBB: Top 5 Plays vs. Texas Tech
video imagePlay
MBB: Duke Postgame Press Conference - Texas...
video imagePlay
MBB: Condensed Game Replay - Texas Tech
video imagePlay
MBB: Full Game Replay - Texas Tech
video imagePlay
The Duke Basketball Report Presented by Vivid...
video imagePlay
The Duke Basketball Report Presented by Vivid...
video imagePlay
MBB: Top 5 Plays - Princeton
video imagePlay
MBB: Full Game Replay - Princeton
go to media portal
SIGN UP | LAUNCH PLAYER
LATEST VIDEOS More
video imagePlay
MBB: Top 5 Plays vs. Texas Tech
video imagePlay
MBB: Duke Postgame Press Conference - Texas
video imagePlay
MBB: Condensed Game Replay - Texas Tech
video imagePlay
MBB: Full Game Replay - Texas Tech
BDN+ LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
Independence Bowl: Duke vs. Temple
Thu, Dec 27 at 12:00 PM
Listen Live
Women's Basketball vs. ECU Live
Fri, Dec 28 at 6:45 PM
Listen Live
Women's Basketball vs. Florida Gulf
Sun, Dec 30 at 1:45 PM
Listen Live
Women's Basketball at NC State Live
Thu, Jan 3 at 6:45 PM
Listen Live
FULL LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE
PHOTO GALLERIES MORE ALBUMS
Gallery
MBB vs. Texas Tech
MEN'S BASKETBALL HEADLINES
No. 2 Duke Runs Past Princeton, 101-50
Video Box Score (HTML) Box Score (PDF)
No. 2 Duke Welcomes Princeton Tuesday Evening
Duke Notes (PDF) Princeton Notes (PDF)
Duke Basketball Radio Show Returns Wednesday Night
RJ Barrett Sweeps ACC Weekly Honors