Barrett, Williamson on Oscar Robertson Watch List

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke freshmen RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson have been named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which is presented annually to the player of the year in college basketball.



Duke is one of three teams with multiple players on the watch list, joining Gonzaga and Nevada. Duke has already faced, or is scheduled to play, seven others from the 20-player watch list, including Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and St. John's Shamorie Ponds.



Barrett (23.8) and Williamson (19.8) are the ACC’s two leading scorers, with Williamson also tied for second in the ACC in rebounding (9.4) and third in field goal percentage (.652). Williamson has five of Duke’s six double-doubles this season, while Barrett scored more points over the first 10 games of the season (242) than any Duke freshman previously. He has two 30-point games this season.



The Oscar Robertson Trophy is presented by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and has been handed out since 1959. Duke’s seven previous winners are second most to UCLA’s nine. The most recent Blue Devil honoree was J.J. Redick in 2006.



No. 2 Duke (11-1), which has won six straight games, returns to action January 5, 2019 versus Clemson at Cameron Indoor Stadium to open ACC play.



Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

RJ Barrett, Duke

Bol Bol, Oregon

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Jordan Caroline, Nevada

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Carson Edwards, Purdue

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Markus Howard, Marquette

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Caleb Martin, Nevada

C.J. Massinburg, Buffalo

Luke Maye, North Carolina

Shamorie Ponds, St. John's

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, Duke



#GoDuke



