Duke Football Promotional Games Set

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. – Kicking off with the annual Employee Appreciation Day when the Blue Devils host N.C. A&T on September 7, Duke has set its promotional themes for the 2019 season.

In week five, Duke will host its second home game, against Pittsburgh on October 5, for Iron Dukes Day and Durham Day. One week later, the Blue Devils entertain Georgia Tech to celebrate Homecoming, Youth Sports Day, Scout Day, Cheer Day and Former Player Day.

Duke’s home contest against Notre Dame on November 9 features Teacher Appreciation Day. On November 16, Syracuse travels to face the Blue Devils for Military Appreciation Day. The final home game of the regular season, a November 30 tilt with Miami, will serve as Senior Day.

Season tickets are available online at GoDuke.com or by calling the Duke Athletic Ticket Office at 919-681-BLUE.

2019 Duke Football Schedule (2018 Record; Bowl game/CFP result)

AUGUST

31 – *vs. Alabama (14-1; defeated Oklahoma, 45-34, in Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal; lost to Clemson, 44-16, in CFP National Championship presented by AT&T)

SEPTEMBER

7 – ^NORTH CAROLINA A&T (10-2; defeated Alcorn State, 24-22, in Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl)

14 – at Middle Tennessee (8-6; lost to Appalachian State, 45-13, in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl)

21 – Open date

27 – at Virginia Tech (6-7; lost to Cincinnati, 35-31, in Military Bowl presented by Northrup Grumman)

OCTOBER

5 – #PITTSBURGH (7-7; lost to Stanford, 14-13, in Hyundai Sun Bowl)

12 – +GEORGIA TECH (7-6; lost to Minnesota, 34-10, in Quick Lane Bowl)

19 – at Virginia (8-5; defeated South Carolina, 28-0, in Belk Bowl)

26 – at North Carolina (2-9)

NOVEMBER

2 – Open date

9 – %NOTRE DAME (12-1; lost to Clemson, 30-3, in Goodyear Cotton Classic/CFP Semifinal)

16 – ~SYRACUSE (10-3; defeated West Virginia, 34-18, in Camping World Bowl)

23 – at Wake Forest (7-6; defeated Memphis, 37-34, in Jared Birmingham Bowl)

30 – &MIAMI (7-6, lost to Wisconsin, 35-3, in New Era Pinstripe Bowl)

*Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (Mercedes Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.)

^Employee Appreciation Day

#Iron Dukes Day/Durham Day

+Homecoming/Youth Sports Day/Scout Day/Cheer Day/Former Player Day

%Teacher Appreciation Day

~Military Appreciation Day

&Senior Day

#GoDuke