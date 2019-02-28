stop
Men's Basketball
Courtesy: Duke Athletics
Coach K Among Finalists for Naismith Coach of the Year
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 02/28/2019
DURHAM, N.C. – Duke University head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been named one of 15 late season candidates for the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced this week.

The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3), who have spent six weeks ranked No. 1 this season, have been among the nation's top teams since November. Duke owns seven wins over Top 25 teams, including an NCAA-leading four wins over top 10 teams and three wins over top five teams. Duke is led by the freshman duo of RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, who are first and second in the ACC scoring and aiming to become the first freshman duo in NCAA history to each scoring 20+ points per game.

The Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award, which Coach K has won three previous times (1989, 1992 and 1999) will be announced at the Men's Final Four in April.

#GoDuke

