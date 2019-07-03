stop
Men's Basketball
article image
Courtesy: Duke Athletics
The Duke Basketball Podcast: Episode 7
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 03/07/2019
DURHAM, N.C. – With one game left in the 2018-19 regular season, and with the ACC Tournament in Charlotte right around the corner, Associate Head Coach Jon Scheyer and the Voice of Duke Basketball David Shumate are back for the seventh episode of the Duke Basketball Podcast.

Scheyer and David Shumate break down the final week of the regular season -- including a sit-down with Antonio Vrankovic and Brennan Besser -- Duke's two seniors, and an early preview of the ACC finale at North Carolina.

Bill Raftery, lead college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, also joins the show to give his thoughts on the upcoming NCAA Tournament while revealing the origins of some of his signature calls.

About The Duke Basketball Podcast
Home to five National Championships, 20 ACC Tournament titles, and the all-time NCAA wins leader in Mike Krzyzewski - the Duke Men's Basketball program is the standard in college hoops. The Duke Basketball Podcast will drop consistently with Scheyer and Shumate providing an intimate look at the Blue Devils program through those that have helped set the standard.

Scheyer previously hosted his own podcast, “The Offseason,” which ran for two summers in 2016 and 2017.


#GoDuke

