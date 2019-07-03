The Duke Basketball Podcast: Episode 7

DURHAM, N.C. – With one game left in the 2018-19 regular season, and with the ACC Tournament in Charlotte right around the corner, Associate Head Coach Jon Scheyer and the Voice of Duke Basketball David Shumate are back for the seventh episode of the Duke Basketball Podcast.



Scheyer and David Shumate break down the final week of the regular season -- including a sit-down with Antonio Vrankovic and Brennan Besser -- Duke's two seniors, and an early preview of the ACC finale at North Carolina.



Bill Raftery, lead college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, also joins the show to give his thoughts on the upcoming NCAA Tournament while revealing the origins of some of his signature calls.



About The Duke Basketball Podcast

Home to five National Championships, 20 ACC Tournament titles, and the all-time NCAA wins leader in Mike Krzyzewski - the Duke Men's Basketball program is the standard in college hoops. The Duke Basketball Podcast will drop consistently with Scheyer and Shumate providing an intimate look at the Blue Devils program through those that have helped set the standard.



