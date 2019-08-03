Stakes are High as No. 4 Duke, No. 3 UNC Battle Saturday

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

Leading Off

No. 4 Duke caps the regular-season Saturday night in Chapel Hill with a top-five showdown at No. 3 North Carolina.

The teams are meeting as AP top five opponents for the 12th time in the rivalry -- five more than any other matchup in college basketball history.

The Blue Devils can clinch a share of their 20th ACC regular-season title with a win over the Tar Heels and a Virginia loss. That would also secure the No. 1-seed in the ACC Tournament.

The last 100 games of the Duke-Carolina rivalry are split 50-50, while the last 10 games are even at 5-5. The teams have split the 46 all-time AP top 10 matchups, 23-23.

Freshman RJ Barrett , who broke Duke’s single-season freshman scoring record with 698 points, is 23 points shy of tying the ACC freshman scoring record held by Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (721 points in 1989-90).

, who broke Duke’s single-season freshman scoring record with 698 points, is 23 points shy of tying the ACC freshman scoring record held by Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (721 points in 1989-90). Barrett is the only major conference player to score 13 or more points in every game this season.

Barrett leads the ACC in scoring at 23.3 points per game and is the league’s only player to score in double figures every game this season. He is averaging an NCAA-best 27.1 points in games against AP top 10 teams.

Of Tre Jones ’ 27 primary defensive assignments this season, the National Defensive Player of the Year finalist has held 20 below their season average for field goal percentage, and 18 below their season average for points.

’ 27 primary defensive assignments this season, the National Defensive Player of the Year finalist has held 20 below their season average for field goal percentage, and 18 below their season average for points. Duke leads the NCAA in blocked shots (7.0), is the only team nationally with 200 blocks (209), and is on pace to set both the program and ACC record of 245 blocked shots (1998-99).

Duke vs. North Carolina

Saturday’s game in Chapel Hill is the 250th meeting, with North Carolina leading the series, 138-111…In Chapel Hill, UNC leads 62-36, including 18-15 at the Dean E. Smith Center. Duke has won four of the last seven at UNC…Duke is 46-43 versus UNC under Mike Krzyzewski…Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting with each team ranked in the AP top five -- five more than any other matchup in NCAA history -- and UNC leads, 6-5…Saturday’s game is the 47th meeting with each team ranked in the AP top 10 -- the most in NCAA history -- and the series is tied, 23-23…Saturday’s game is the 84th meeting with each team ranked in the AP Top 25 -- the most in NCAA history -- and Duke leads, 42-41 (34-30 under Coach K)…RJ Barrett’s 33 points against the Heels in the earlier meeting this season marked the most by a Duke freshman in the rivalry’s history…An expanded UNC series history can be found on the last page of the game notes.

Top 5 Matches in the Rivalry

Duke and North Carolina are meeting Saturday for the 12th time as AP top five teams -- five more meetings than any other matchup in college basketball history. North Carolina leads those meetings, 6-5, but Duke has won each of the last two.

High-Ranking Success

Duke has played 10 games to date versus AP Top 25 teams. The Blue Devils’ four top 10 wins and three top five wins each lead the nation, while Duke’s seven wins over Top 25 teams are second most…Of Duke’s 7-3 record versus the Top 25, six wins have come away from Cameron Indoor Stadium to tie a school record for most road/neutral Top 25 wins in a regular season…Duke (three) joins North Carolina (two), LSU (two) and Tennessee (two) as the only teams with multiple top five wins this season.

Fastest to 700 Points

Freshman RJ Barrett will enter the season’s 31st game just two points shy of his 700th point, looking to become the second-fastest Blue Devil under Coach K to reach 700…As a senior in 2006, on his way to a school record 964 points, J.J. Redick reached 700 in just 25 games.

Down, But Not Out

Duke has played nine of its 17 ACC games missing one or two regular starters due to injury or illness…It began with Zion Williamson missing the second half at Florida State (eye), continued with Tre Jones’ three-game absence, Cam Reddish’s illness against Syracuse, and Williamson (knee) out for the better part of five games…Duke has posted a 6-3 record in those nine games at less than full strength…Duke’s one setback at full-strength this season was an 89-87 thriller versus No. 1 Gonzaga in the Maui title game…The Blue Devils have totaled 376 missed minutes by starters in nine ACC games, after Duke players missed zero minutes due to injury in 13 non-conference games.

RJ Breaks Duke Records; Nears ACC Frosh Scoring Mark

Freshmen RJ Barrett broke Duke’s single-season freshman scoring record during the Wake Forest game. He now has 698 points this season, surpassing the 694 points by Marvin Bagley III last season…Barrett also broke the Duke single-season scoring record at Cameron Indoor Stadium with 402 points at home this season. A record previously held by J.J. Redick (390) during his senior season in 2006…Barrett is also closing in on the ACC single-season freshman scoring record of 721 set by Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson…Barrett (23.3) and Zion Williamson (21.6) are aiming to become the first freshman teammates in NCAA history to each average 20.0+ points in a season.

#GoDuke