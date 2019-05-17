Cerenord Named to 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Redshirt senior defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord has earned a place on the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, according to an announcement by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation. Cerenord is one of 42 student-athlete nominees for the 16th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, which honors the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field.

Cerenord, a Miami native, has played in 41 career games with 17 starts, booking 59 tackles with 4.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks to go along with one caused fumble and three quarterback pressures. Cerenord was granted his extension of eligibility request by the NCAA on December 7, 2018, gaining him a sixth season of collegiate competition after suffering a season-ending injury in October of 2018. Cerenord has multiple tackles in 14 games, including a career-high seven stops against Army West Point in 2018. His 1,068 career snaps played make him one of four Duke defensive linemen with at least 1,000 snaps of experience, joining Victor Dimukeje (1,376), Tre Hornbuckle (1,309) and Trevon McSwain (1,201).

In 2018, Cerenord played in four games with four starting assignments, against Army West Point, Northwestern, Baylor and Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils won all four games played. He underwent surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon October 15 for an injury suffered against Georgia Tech. Cerenord totaled 14 tackles, 0.5 tackles for lost yardage, one caused fumble and two QB pressures during the campaign. He logged a year-high seven stops against Army West Point while helping Duke rank among the ACC leaders in both passing defense (4th) and passing efficiency defense (5th) for the season.

Last December, former Duke linebacker Ben Humphreys was a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. In 2014 and 2015, the Blue Devils had finalists for the award with linebacker David Helton and safety Jeremy Cash, respectively.

Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. The Lott Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous winners and finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football coaches and players. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to various charities throughout the country. The four finalists will attend the 16th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Banquet in December in Newport Beach with each receiving $5,000 for his school’s general scholarship fund and the winner $25,000.

A Lott IMPACT Player of the Week is selected each week during the season and $1,000 is awarded to the school of the student-athlete.

The 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Paulson Adebo, Stanford, CB

Markus Bailey, Purdue, LB

Mohamed Barry, Nebraska, LB

Joe Bachie, Michigan State, LB

DeCalon Brooks, Florida State, LB

Derrick Brown, Auburn, DT

Myles Bryant, Washington, DB

Edgar Cerenord, Duke, DT

Cole Christiansen, Army, LB

Andre Cisco, Syracuse, S

Troy Dye, Oregon, LB

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa, DL

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, LB

Jordan Fuller, Ohio State, DB

Jeff Gadney, TCU, CB

Cale Garrett, Missouri, LB

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, S

Richie Grant, UCF, DB

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State, DE

Bryce Hall, Virginia, S

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, LB/S

Jaylen Johnson, Utah, CB

Brandon Jones, Texas, DB

Richardson LaCounte, Georgia, S

Rashard Lawrence, LSU, DT

Ray Lima, Iowa State, DL

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, DL

Josh Metellus, Michigan, S

Dylan Moses, Alabama, LB

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB

Chris Orr, Wisconsin, LB

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami, LB

Christian Rector, USC, DL

Malcolm Roach, Texas, DE

Colin Schooler, Arizona, LB

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, LB

Mykal Walker, Fresno State, LB

Curtis Weaver, Boise State, DE

Evan Weaver, Cal, LB

Tyler Whiley, Arizona State, LB/DB

David Woodward, Utah State, LB

Jabari Zuniga, Florida, DE

