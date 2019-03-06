stop
Stay Connected with Duke Athletics
Men's Basketball
article image
Courtesy: Duke Athletics
Mike Buckmire Earns Duke Basketball Scholarship
Courtesy: Duke Sports Information
Release: 06/03/2019
Print print RSS rss
BDN+ Premium Content
Related Links

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Monday that rising junior Mike Buckmire has earned a scholarship for the 2019-20 season.

Buckmire, a native of Blue Bell, Pa., completed his second season with the Duke program in 2018-19 after joining the Blue Devils as a walk-on in 2017-18. He has played in eight career games, scoring his first points last season against St. Francis (Pa.). He has six rebounds and two assists in his eight games.

“This is a great moment for Mike and his family,” said Coach K. “He has put in the work both athletically and academically, and shows up every day to help make our team better. Mike perfectly embodies what it means to be a member of our program -- most notably his commitment of selfless service to his teammates. I am so proud to have Mike in our program and he is absolutely deserving of a scholarship.”

A Duke legacy, Buckmire’s father, Michael, was a member of Duke’s NCAA National Championship-winning 1986 men’s soccer team.

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to earn a scholarship from Duke Basketball,” said Buckmire. “This experience has been a dream come true, and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to wear the Duke uniform and learn from the greatest coach in the sport. I want to thank Coach K, the coaching staff and my teammates and I can’t wait to get back on the court with them in July.”

Buckmire is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in biology.

#GoDuke


DUKE NEWS ARCHIVES
story
MBB
Mike Buckmire Earns Duke Basketball Scholarship
story
WR
Matt Finesilver Qualifies for U23 World Championships
story
ATH
Blue Devils Earn Top Six for Service Award
story
BASE
Duke Downs Texas A&M to Win Morgantown Regional
Video Boxscore (PDF) Boxscore
story
MLAX
Stephenson Released from Hospital Sunday
story
WGOLF
Kim Finishes as Low Amateur at U.S. Open
Video Scoring
DUKE VIDEOS
video imagePlay
MBB: Top 10 Plays of the Season
video imagePlay
MBB: Duke Blue Planet -- Season Finale
video imagePlay
MBB: Coach K on Vernon Carey Jr.
video imagePlay
MBB: Coach K on Wendell Moore
video imagePlay
MBB: Coach K on Matthew Hurt
video imagePlay
MBB: Coach K on Cassius Stanley
video imagePlay
MBB: Coach K Banquet Speech
video imagePlay
MBB: Antonio Vrankovic Banquet Speech
PHOTO GALLERIES MORE ALBUMS
Gallery
MBB vs. Michigan State (NCAAT)
MEN'S BASKETBALL HEADLINES
The Duke Basketball Podcast: Episode 11
Listen to Episode 11
Bolden, DeLaurier to Enter NBA Draft Process
Blue Devils Hold Annual Banquet; RJ, Zion Named MVP's
Video
Zion Williamson Declares for 2019 NBA Draft