Mike Buckmire Earns Duke Basketball Scholarship

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Monday that rising junior Mike Buckmire has earned a scholarship for the 2019-20 season.



Buckmire, a native of Blue Bell, Pa., completed his second season with the Duke program in 2018-19 after joining the Blue Devils as a walk-on in 2017-18. He has played in eight career games, scoring his first points last season against St. Francis (Pa.). He has six rebounds and two assists in his eight games.



“This is a great moment for Mike and his family,” said Coach K. “He has put in the work both athletically and academically, and shows up every day to help make our team better. Mike perfectly embodies what it means to be a member of our program -- most notably his commitment of selfless service to his teammates. I am so proud to have Mike in our program and he is absolutely deserving of a scholarship.”



A Duke legacy, Buckmire’s father, Michael, was a member of Duke’s NCAA National Championship-winning 1986 men’s soccer team.



“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to earn a scholarship from Duke Basketball,” said Buckmire. “This experience has been a dream come true, and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to wear the Duke uniform and learn from the greatest coach in the sport. I want to thank Coach K, the coaching staff and my teammates and I can’t wait to get back on the court with them in July.”



Buckmire is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in biology.



