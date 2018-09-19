Duke Football Notebook: Home Again

Courtesy: Duke Sports Information

Release:

DURHAM, N.C. – With consecutive road Power 5 wins to push the Duke Football team’s record to 3-0, the Blue Devils return home Saturday for the first time since August 31. Duke hosts N.C. Central in the Bull City Gridiron Classic with kick off at 3:30 p.m. The contest will be streamed by ACC Network Extra.

HURRICANE FLORENCE RELIEF EFFORTS

After multiple days of rain, disaster declarations and mandatory evacuations across the east coast of North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Florence, the Blue Devils are ready to give back to those in need.

Through September 29, the Duke football program is partnering with Marrin’s Moving to collect items that will be sent to North Carolina communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. With every three items donated, fans can purchase a general admission ticket to the October 20 contest versus Virginia for only $5. Those wishing to make donations can visit the Duke Athletics Ticket Office in the Scott Family Athletics Performance Center.

“Many lives are shattered when you lose loved ones and property and that is certainly not out of our minds,” head coach David Cutcliffe said. “I never want people to think differently. It really is in our thoughts because it’s what matters most. There are a lot of people right now who need help.”

THIS ONE IS FOR DURHAM

Duke will host the Bull City Gridiron Classic with Saturday’s 3:30 p.m., contest against the Eagles.

“This is Durham’s game,” Cutcliffe said. “This game is so much fun for me every year because it’s a celebration of our community. What better way to celebrate it than at a sporting event in a venue that’s big enough to bring a lot of people together. That’s what we’re hoping to do Saturday. We’re excited about seeing a big crowd in Wallace Wade Stadium and playing out there on Brooks Field.”

The Blue Devils are off to back-to-back 3-0 starts for the first time since 1987-88.

“We just have to lock in on all the things that we’re doing right and wrong right now,” senior wide receiver T.J. Rahming said of the team’s start to the year. “We have to fix the small things so that later on in the season in ACC play, those things don’t come up again.”

EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY

During Saturday’s Bull City Gridiron Classic, Duke will celebrate Employee Appreciation Day. As part of the annual celebration, Duke Football will host thousands of faculty and staff and their families at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

All employees will enjoy in a pregame tailgate followed by opportunities throughout the game that recognize the tremendous accomplishments and dedication of those who serve Duke.

TWO SPECIAL HELMET STICKERS

Beginning with this week’s contest versus N.C. Central, an “MD” helmet decal will be donned by the Blue Devils to honor Duke Athletics Hall of Fame member Mary Dinkins, who passed away on Tues¬day, September 4, at the age of 68.

“Mary Dinkins taught me everything I needed to know about Duke football,” Cutcliffe said. “I didn’t know who this little fireball was when I first got here. When I started talking to her, I found she was better than any place you could go in the library as a source of Duke football, its players and history. There isn’t a day that goes by that we all don’t miss her.”

An additional sticker will be on Duke’s helmet Saturday as part of the College Football Playoff’s initiative to recognize the Extra Yard for Teachers program.

“Everyone should know how I feel about teachers because I’m married to one,” Cutcliffe said. “They are the most important people in our society. The United States has a lot of resources. The most important resource we have is our youth. I’m blown away by what our teachers do for our country. We’re very appreciative of those folks and we want to display that.”

NEXT MAN UP

A common phrase throughout the Yoh Football Center in the last 10 days has been ‘next man up.’ The Blue Devils have focused on depth and making sure all units are game ready.

“There have been a lot of injuries, but a lot of people are stepping up,” Rahming said. “That just shows the depth we have. When I first got here, our depth wasn’t like that. As recruiting goes on, now it’s my senior year, I feel like we have a lot of depth and a lot of people who can play.”

Duke has had four true freshmen play and 36 underclassmen experience action this fall.

“Coach [Derek] Jones has been preaching to us ever since I got here and probably been doing it since he started coaching, that it’s going to take all of us in the room in order to be successful,” redshirt sophomore cornerback Myles Hudzick said. “Injuries happen every day so we’ve just all got to be ready to step up.”

While the offense has been less directly impacted by injuries to this point, the ‘next man up’ mentality permeates throughout the entire program.

“It’s ingrained in us,” redshirt junior quarterback Quentin Harris said. “It’s something Coach Cutcliffe harps on and preaches, because you really never know when your time will come. Case and example with me for sure. You have to practice each week like you’re going to play. You saw how well prepared guys were, how much attention to detail they had and how focused they were, especially our guys in the defensive secondary stepping in and allowing a seamless transition.”

HUDZICK FILLS SECONDARY VOID

With injuries keeping starting cornerback Mark Gilbert and starting safety Jeremy McDuffie out of the Baylor game, Duke’s secondary had the opportunity to play multiple defensive backs. The Blue Devils’ secondary Saturday combined for 12 career starts and 1,976 snaps entering the tilt at Baylor. In comparison, Gilbert and McDuffie own a combined 40 starts and 2,685 snaps.

One of the Blue Devils on the receiving end of additional playing time was Hudzick.

“I’m so happy I got my chance,” he said. “What a great opportunity. It’s always the ‘next man up’ mentality for our team, not only in the secondary but just in general. I think we have a very skilled but young defense. I think we’ve done a great job so far.”

On Saturday, Hudzick stepped in and paced Duke with a career-high nine tackles. He entered the game with one career tackle.

“This is my third year here,” Hudzick said. “I’ve seen the game, but I’ve seen it mainly from our offense. Getting some exposure against Baylor was a great way of me getting an understanding of how fast the game really is against other people.”

HARRIS NETS WIN FOR DUKE

Making his first career start Saturday at Baylor, Harris pushed Duke toward the victory, throwing for 174 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 83 yards.

“It was a great feeling to go out there and get a great team win on the road against a really good opponent in Baylor,” Harris said. “I was really proud of the effort everybody gave. It was a great team effort with a lot of guys stepping up, especially on defense with our secondary not at full strength. There were a lot of guys coming into snaps for the first time in their careers.”

Harris, who finished 12-of-30 throwing, became the fifth Duke quarterback to throw for three or more touchdowns in his first career start.

“It’s been fun talking with him,” Cutcliffe said of his relationship with Harris. “He without question knows where he can take another step. I expect him to take that step.”

THE IMPORTANCE OF PRACTICE

The ‘next man up’ mentality the Duke squad has lived out early in the season is due in large part to the way the Blue Devils practice.

“It’s just the way we practice,” Hudzick said of how the young secondary performed at Baylor. “I think we’re all very prepared – from me, being next up, from Antone Williams coming in after Josh Blackwell had to leave the game and to Brandon Feamster. It’s just the solid way that we practice. We all practice like we’re starters so we’re all just ready and very prepared.”

Cutcliffe believes practice habits are one of the most important things a program has to develop.

“It’s pretty amazing to see the success we’re having as a program and the part I’m talking about is what people don’t see,” Cutcliffe said. “We try to attract the kind of young people who understand that. We are not a program that just gives reps to the ones. We rep three or four deep. Everyone matters on the practice field. That’s part of the culture that you have to work hard to build.”

A PAIR OF ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Saturday marked the first career start for redshirt sophomore center Jack Wohlabaugh, who on Monday picked up ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades.

Wohlabaugh, a 6-4, 300-pound Akron, Ohio, native, posted a team-best offensive line grade along with four knockdown blocks. He spearheaded a Duke offense that did not allow a sack, a penalty or a turnover while making room for 225 rushing yards and three backs with 50 or more ground yards.

“Jack and I have built a great rapport,” Harris said of Duke’s snapper. “Earlier this year we had been going with the twos with each other, so we’ve had great rapport. It was a seamless transition for us just stepping in for the ones. Jack and I have built a pretty good relationship and we’re on the same page.”

Junior safety Dylan Singleton also took home an ACC weekly award, being named the Defensive Back of the Week. A 5-11, 190-pound native of Dacula, Ga., Singleton carded seven tackles, one fumble recovery, one caused fumble and one pass breakup versus Baylor.

“He’s playing at a really high level,” Cutcliffe said of Singleton. “Today in practice he made a play right in front of me that, well, you like what you see. He’s a very capable young man that has great football savviness.”

HARRIS ON SAME PAGE WITH DUKE RECEIVERS

Harris’ three touchdown passes at Baylor went to a pair of wide receivers in Rahming and redshirt senior Johnathan Lloyd. The performance against the Bears marked the first time Duke had three touchdown receptions by wide receivers in the same game since three at Miami on November 26, 2016.

“T.J. and I have gotten some pockets of time together,” Harris said of his connection with Rahming. “Last season when Daniel [Jones] was a little bit banged up I took some of the one’s reps in practice. We’ve continued to build a rapport throughout the years we’ve been here together. With a guy like T.J., who is very quick, all you have to do is get it up early and give it some air and he’ll run under it.”

Rahming agreed that he and Harris have solid chemistry in the passing game.

“It’s mostly the work from the offseason,” Rahming said. “After Daniel went down, we put in some work with things like the pat-and-go, getting extra reps and stuff like that. All of us fed off of Quentin’s energy, and we just went out there and did what we were supposed to do, and he just made the throws.”

Harris’ second touchdown pass of Saturday’s contest went to Lloyd, who hauled in a 66-yard strike with just one hand.

“He made all the work on that play,” Harris said of Lloyd. “He’s a great playmaker for our offense and he’s done things like that all the time in his career. I was happy to see him do that.”

THOUGHTS WITH GUERRIERI FAMILY

Prior to Saturday’s kickoff at Baylor, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator [Defense]/Defensive Secondary coach Matt Guerrieri learned his father had passed away after a fight with cancer.

“God bless the Guerrieri family,” Cutcliffe said. “This is the most difficult time. Our full-time coaches and young graduate assistants have been tremendous trying to pick up the slack. The players have been picking up slack. Matt has tried to do as much as he humanly can, which doesn’t surprise me because that’s who Matt is. We have the right kind of people. That’s what you do when things are tough with the people you love.”

#GoDuke